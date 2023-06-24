News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU allocates 3.7 million euros to support Lebanon's green and circular economy
Lebanon News
2023-06-24 | 01:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU allocates 3.7 million euros to support Lebanon's green and circular economy
In a bid to promote sustainable practices and foster green and circular production in Lebanon, the European Union (EU) has committed 3.7 million euros to fund the 2CIRCULAR project.
This initiative is being implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in partnership with the Ministries of Industry, Economy and Trade, Environment, and Finance, and in partnership with the Association of the Lebanese Industrialists (ALI) and the Federation of the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (FCCIAL).
The 2CIRCULAR project aims to create a transformative impact by partnering with over 50 food and beverage companies in Lebanon. Its main objective is to establish green and circular production momentum, encouraging businesses to adopt sustainable practices and prioritize resource efficiency.
As part of the project's intervention, a total of EUR 280,000 will be awarded in the form of in-kind grants of 15k and 40k to ten companies demonstrating their ability to become resource-efficient and circular economy champions in the country.
Building on the success of the EU-funded MED TEST program, which has already supported 15 Lebanese companies, the 2CIRCULAR project seeks to advance investments in resource efficiency and cleaner production techniques.
By focusing on the food and beverage industry, 2CIRCULAR will take a step further and support the development of five innovative circular business models while facilitating access to finance for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).
Implementing the proven UNIDO methodology will empower partner companies to achieve significant cost savings, enhance competitiveness, reduce their environmental footprints, and gain improved access to international markets. Particularly in times of economic downturn, investments in low-risk, short-term innovation aimed at cutting costs are considered crucial for countries to emerge stronger.
Lebanon faces considerable environmental challenges, including air and water pollution and waste management issues. In response, the 2CIRCULAR project aims to address these pressing concerns by promoting sustainable business practices and encouraging circular models that prioritize cost-cutting measures, resource efficiency, and waste reduction.
The impact of this project is expected to be substantial, with positive implications for Lebanon's economy. It will generate new employment opportunities and enhance the country's competitiveness in the global market. Furthermore, the project will contribute to environmental preservation by reducing waste and pollution while promoting the utilization of renewable and green energy sources.
The 2CIRCULAR project will continue its implementation until the end of 2025, with stringent monitoring and evaluation processes to ensure its objectives are successfully met.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
European Union (EU)
2CIRCULAR
Project
United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)
Next
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Ziad Hawat to LBCI: Calls for deputies to choose between two projects for Lebanon in parliamentary session
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Ziad Hawat to LBCI: Calls for deputies to choose between two projects for Lebanon in parliamentary session
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
0
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters
Lebanon Economy
02:42
Lebanon stays off money laundering watchlist - Reuters
0
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
0
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session
0
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
2
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
4
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
Press Highlights
00:35
French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?
5
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
Press Highlights
01:44
Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments
6
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
7
Lebanon News
05:50
Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian
Lebanon News
05:50
Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian
8
Lebanon News
05:14
Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"
Lebanon News
05:14
Nada Boustani to LBCI: Le Drian will have a second visit soon, and the solution must be "Lebanese-Lebanese"
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More