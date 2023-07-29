The European Observatory for the Integrity of Lebanon expressed regret over the end of Riad Salameh's tenure as the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon without any legal action taken against him by the Lebanese judiciary, similar to what happened with the European judiciary.



The observatory expressed apprehension about the upcoming trajectory, especially in light of the First Deputy Governor's reluctance to assume his duties without legislating the infringement on reserves, which includes using depositors' funds to finance the state.



"Why does the First Deputy Governor not assume the responsibilities of the Governor, apply the Monetary and Credit Law, and end the matter while demanding legislation to infringe on reserves as if the deputy governors already assume they will be violating the law?" questioned the observatory.