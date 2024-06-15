News
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-15 | 05:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
The Israeli military announced on Saturday that it targeted a member of Hezbollah in the town of Aitaroun, located in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Israel
Military
Hezbollah
Member
South
Lebanon
