Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
2024-06-15 | 12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
Report by Petra abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The residents of southern Lebanon are increasingly fearful for their lands as sporadic fires have transformed into a full-scale fire war.
The use of incendiary weapons, particularly phosphorus bombs, by Israel since the onset of the conflict has intensified over the past week. This escalation coincides with Hezbollah's increased involvement, resulting in large-scale fires in significant areas across the Galilee, including Kiryat Shmona, Safed, Mount Meron, Misgav Am, and surrounding areas near Metula and the occupied Golan Heights.
The total burnt area in Israel is expected to exceed 10,000 dunams.
Using phosphorus bombs, Katyusha rockets, and 120mm Katyusha shells, Hezbollah said these actions are in retaliation for Israel's burning of large southern territories. As a result, both sides have been exchanging incendiary fire in recent days.
In the past two days, vast fires have devastated areas in Rmeish, Shebaa, Khallet Warde on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, Markaba, Odaisseh, and the plains of Marjayoun-Khiam.
Fires also ravaged the outskirts of Deir Mimas and Wazzani.
Despite being accompanied by UNIFIL, civil defense teams struggled to reach and extinguish the flames due to Israeli targeting of firefighting teams with phosphorus bombs and the use of traditional methods like slingshots and crossbows to ignite the forests.
Why has the method of forest burning reached such a critical point?
There is no doubt that the fire war initiated by Israel is taking on a new military dimension, emerging as a tactic that imposes itself at the expense of property, agricultural lands, and the green environment.
Southern Lebanon has already lost 1695 hectares of its land to these fires.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Israel
Fire
Warfare
Destruction
