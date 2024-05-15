Macron calls for a meeting to discuss unrest in New Caledonia

2024-05-15
Macron calls for a meeting to discuss unrest in New Caledonia
Macron calls for a meeting to discuss unrest in New Caledonia

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Wednesday for a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council to discuss the riots that resulted in the deaths of two people and the injury of hundreds in New Caledonia.

Macron canceled a trip to a French territory scheduled for Wednesday morning to deal with the crisis in the archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. He also postponed the weekly cabinet meeting to the afternoon.

