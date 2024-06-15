Former Israeli Military Intelligence Chief warns of consequences of full-scale war with Hezbollah

Tamir Hayman, the former Chief of Israeli Military Intelligence, warned about the potential repercussions of a full-scale war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Hayman emphasized the importance of clearly defining the objectives and outcomes before engaging in a comprehensive military conflict.



"Before we decide to launch a full-scale war in Lebanon, we must determine how it will end and what will compel Hezbollah to accept a ceasefire," he said.



Hayman also cautioned that a large-scale war in the north would have unprecedented consequences for Israel's civilian population.



"If a full-scale war breaks out in the north, it will be unlike any other event experienced by the civilian home front in Israel," he stressed.



Highlighting the potential consequences of failure, Hayman underscored that a broad military engagement with Hezbollah could "worsen Israel's current position."