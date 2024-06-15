Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

2024-06-15 | 02:11
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said on Saturday that its aircraft conducted airstrikes Friday night targeting a Hezbollah military building in Kfarkela, a town located in southern Lebanon. 

Lebanon News

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Kfarkela

South

Military

