Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens

Lebanon News
2023-08-06
High views
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens
Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens

The Embassy of Qatar in Lebanon called on Sunday upon its citizens to exercise caution and vigilance, stay away from areas witnessing current events, and adhere to the instructions issued by the local authorities.

The embassy also urged Qatari citizens in Lebanon to contact the Qatar Embassy in Beirut in case of emergencies at the following numbers: +9611835111, +9611835444.
 

Lebanon News

