The Palestinian Football Association requested that the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) immediately freeze Israel's membership during the FIFA Congress held on Friday in Bangkok.



Addressing FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Palestinian Federation President Jibril Rajoub stated, "The ball is now in your court."



Infantino refused to put the Palestinian request to a vote but promised that FIFA would seek independent legal advice regarding the request to suspend the Israeli federation due to the ongoing events in Gaza.



He stated, "FIFA will hold an extraordinary session of its council before July 20 to review the legal analysis and determine how to proceed."



AFP