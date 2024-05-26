Alaa Moussa to LBCI: Quintet Committee seeks full political commitment to advance with guarantees

2024-05-26
Alaa Moussa to LBCI: Quintet Committee seeks full political commitment to advance with guarantees

The Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, confirmed that the work of the Quintet Committee is ongoing with a clear approach that aligns with Lebanese realities and continues its consultations with various political forces.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Moussa emphasized that the committee's work is always progressing, even if sometimes in small steps, noting that not everything it does is publicly announced.

"Our dialogue with the political blocs confirms that they are willing, albeit to varying degrees, to make a breakthrough," he said.

Moussa added that all the feedback received following the latest statement was positive and encouraging, prompting the committee to take further steps. 

He noted that the Quintet is working to overcome obstacles.

In addition, he asserted that there is no place for "despair" in political work and that the Quintet is convinced the solution will come from within Lebanon, with the committee only there to assist in this process.

"What we have observed is that the lack of trust between the political parties is significant, making them wary of each other," Moussa said. 

He stressed that the Quintet Committee seeks "full commitment" from the political forces to advance with certain guarantees.

Moussa continued, "Therefore, reassurance is linked to the commitment and consensus of the political forces."

Lebanon News

Alaa Moussa

Quintet Committee

Lebanon

Political

Egypt

Ambassador

