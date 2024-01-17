Pope criticizes Iran strike on Iraq, pleads against escalation

World News
2024-01-17 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope criticizes Iran strike on Iraq, pleads against escalation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pope criticizes Iran strike on Iraq, pleads against escalation

Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the Iranian missile attack on the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, and urged all parties to avoid an escalation of conflicts in the Middle East.

The strike has deepened worries about worsening instability across the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on Oct. 7, with Iran's allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

"I express my closeness and solidarity with the victims, all civilians, of the missile attack that hit an urban area of Erbil, the capital of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan," Francis said during his weekly audience at the Vatican.
 
"Good relations between neighbours are not built with similar actions, but with dialogue and collaboration. I ask everyone to avoid any step that fuels tension in the Middle East and other war scenarios," he added.

Francis called for prayers for the "many victims of war", mentioning specifically Ukraine, Gaza and other Palestinian territory, and Israel.

Reuters
 
 

World News

Pope Francis

Iran

Missile

Kurdistan

Iraq

Escalation

Middle East

LBCI Next
Blinken: Substantial and realistic risks of war spreading across the Middle East
Kremlin says that work to integrate Saudi Arabia into BRICS is underway
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Iran: We launched missiles toward Iraq and Syria to deter security threats

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Baghdad condemns 'aggression on Iraq's sovereignty' after Iranian strikes on Kurdistan region

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:57

Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force

LBCI
World News
07:50

Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon

LBCI
World News
06:53

Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory

LBCI
World News
06:12

Military official: NATO needs to change its combat strategy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-04

In video, more than 50 homes destroyed, hundreds dead and wounded in Al-Shujaiya: Palestinian MFA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

Thousands of Israelis rally for hostages held in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
World News
01:46

Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More