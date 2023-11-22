Lebanese Ministry Welcomes Qatar and US-Led Efforts for Humanitarian Truce in Gaza

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed on Wednesday the intensive Qatari and US efforts, along with the support from other countries, to reach a humanitarian truce agreement in the Gaza Strip and exchange prisoners.



In a statement, the ministry emphasized the importance of this truce as a gateway to achieving a complete and permanent cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. It stressed the immediate and unconditional entry of humanitarian aid, especially food and medicine, as a prelude to the return of forcibly displaced residents to their homes.



The ministry also expressed hope that these efforts would lead to a fair and comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian Cause, including the establishment of the Palestinian state with its capital, East Jerusalem. This should ensure peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East region.