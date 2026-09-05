US ambassador says Israel 'has responsibility' to ensure safety of West Bank Palestinians

Middle East News
05-09-2026 | 09:11
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US ambassador says Israel &#39;has responsibility&#39; to ensure safety of West Bank Palestinians
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US ambassador says Israel 'has responsibility' to ensure safety of West Bank Palestinians

The U.S. ambassador to Israel said Saturday that the Israeli government has a responsibility to ensure the safety of Palestinians in the West Bank after a sharp rise in settler attacks.

"One of the messages that we have been sending and we will continue to send is that people in these communities have a right to live with a level of security and safety, and that the government has a responsibility to make sure that that happens," Ambassador Mike Huckabee told reporters as he met Palestinian-Americans in the West Bank.

AFP

Middle East News

United States

Israel

West Bank

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US ambassador says Israel 'has responsibility' to ensure safety of West Bank Palestinians

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