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US military says it destroyed 3 Iranian oil tankers
World News
05-09-2026 | 09:55
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US military says it destroyed 3 Iranian oil tankers
The U.S. military said Saturday it had struck and destroyed three oil tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after the Iranian military organization fired on American warships.
"Following Iran’s failed attacks, CENTCOM permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. American forces also completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo... in the Gulf of Oman, striking the vessel in multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after the crew was directed to abandon ship," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X.
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