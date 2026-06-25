Lebanon Health Ministry says 4,230 killed, 12,179 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2

Lebanon News
25-06-2026 | 09:53
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Lebanon Health Ministry says 4,230 killed, 12,179 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2
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Lebanon Health Ministry says 4,230 killed, 12,179 wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks on the country since March 2 has reached 4,230 people killed and 12,179 wounded.

Lebanon News

Health

Ministry

4,230

killed,

12,179

wounded

Israeli

attacks

since

March

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