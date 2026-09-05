Putin orders halt in strikes on Kyiv for Trump envoys' visit: Kremlin

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05-09-2026 | 08:46
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Putin orders halt in strikes on Kyiv for Trump envoys&#39; visit: Kremlin
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Putin orders halt in strikes on Kyiv for Trump envoys' visit: Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day halt in Russian strikes on Kyiv for a visit to the Ukrainian capital by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys, the Kremlin said Saturday.

"The Russian president and commander in chief... has given the order not to strike Kyiv for three days from midnight tonight," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS as U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff prepared to head from Moscow to Kyiv.

AFP

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Kyiv

Ukraine

Donald Trump

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