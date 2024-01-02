Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut

2024-01-02 | 14:20
Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut
Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut

In a recent Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar were killed, according to Al-Aqsa TV, affiliated with Hamas.

