The head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, sees a "gradual downfall of the Israeli enemy despite international protection for its project and entity. However, the enemy is stumbling on a downhill path, 'haphazardly floundering,' with no clear plan to achieve defined and evident goals."



During the commemorative event organized by Hezbollah, Raad stated, "The enemy initially raised the stakes at the beginning of its aggression but faltered in achieving its objectives. Its hands were tied, unable to continue the escalating pace it desired."



"Confronted by the resistance against its tyranny and aggression, it stumbled, panicked, and became confused about the path to follow and the alternatives to pursue. Consequently, it resorts to bluffing now," he added.



He pointed out that "the enemy is reducing the intensity of the escalating aggression in Gaza, withdrawing from cities, attempting to encircle the Gaza Strip, and launching localized operations planned for later. This reflects its desire not to cease fire and to continue the fight without embarrassing its international allies and sponsors."



Raad emphasized that he told some delegations from Europe, "You expelled the Jews from your countries to protect your society, and it is our right to protect our society as well."



He stated, "The Israeli enemy threatens us with expanding the war and the threat that it will wage a wide-scale war and resort to the military option if political means fail to achieve its goals, objectives, demands, and illusions through which it aims to displace the southern residents."



He added, "We do not want the war to expand, but we want the aggression to stop. No one discusses anything related to our Lebanese arena with us before the enemy stops its aggression."



Raad asked: "If you cannot promise that the Israelis will stop their aggression against Gaza, why do you come to us? How can you guarantee what we say to you and what we demand of you?"



He said, "If you want a wide-scale war in which you attack our country, we will go to the end in it. We do not fear your threats, shelling, or aggression; we have prepared for you what you could never have imagined one day."