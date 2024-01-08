Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans

Lebanon News
2024-01-08 | 05:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prepared for the &#39;unthinkable&#39;: Raad warns against Israel&#39;s &#39;aggressive&#39; plans
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans

The head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, sees a "gradual downfall of the Israeli enemy despite international protection for its project and entity. However, the enemy is stumbling on a downhill path, 'haphazardly floundering,' with no clear plan to achieve defined and evident goals."

During the commemorative event organized by Hezbollah, Raad stated, "The enemy initially raised the stakes at the beginning of its aggression but faltered in achieving its objectives. Its hands were tied, unable to continue the escalating pace it desired."

"Confronted by the resistance against its tyranny and aggression, it stumbled, panicked, and became confused about the path to follow and the alternatives to pursue. Consequently, it resorts to bluffing now," he added.

He pointed out that "the enemy is reducing the intensity of the escalating aggression in Gaza, withdrawing from cities, attempting to encircle the Gaza Strip, and launching localized operations planned for later. This reflects its desire not to cease fire and to continue the fight without embarrassing its international allies and sponsors."

Raad emphasized that he told some delegations from Europe, "You expelled the Jews from your countries to protect your society, and it is our right to protect our society as well."

He stated, "The Israeli enemy threatens us with expanding the war and the threat that it will wage a wide-scale war and resort to the military option if political means fail to achieve its goals, objectives, demands, and illusions through which it aims to displace the southern residents."

He added, "We do not want the war to expand, but we want the aggression to stop. No one discusses anything related to our Lebanese arena with us before the enemy stops its aggression."

Raad asked: "If you cannot promise that the Israelis will stop their aggression against Gaza, why do you come to us? How can you guarantee what we say to you and what we demand of you?"

He said, "If you want a wide-scale war in which you attack our country, we will go to the end in it. We do not fear your threats, shelling, or aggression; we have prepared for you what you could never have imagined one day."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Loyalty To The Resistance

Mohammad Raad

Israel

Hezbollah

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-14

Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-07

Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-21

The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-06

The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident

LBCI
Middle East News
07:24

Netanyahu: We will do everything necessary to restore security to our northern borders, and they should not mess with us

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More