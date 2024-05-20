News
Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Measures and policies: Lebanon calls out UNHCR for overstepping bounds in refugee management
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese authorities, including state agencies and municipalities, have implemented new measures to regulate the presence of Syrian refugees on Lebanese soil.
However, these actions have raised concerns from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
In a letter addressed to Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi on May 17, the UNHCR expressed worry over what it described as "a significant increase in administrative measures affecting the residency of refugees."
LBCI obtained a copy of this two-page letter, written in English and Arabic and signed by Ivo Freijsen, the UNHCR representative in Beirut.
In the letter, the UNHCR highlighted that in April alone, there were 100 municipal measures taken against refugees. In the past two weeks, the organization received 1,022 calls regarding the challenges faced by Syrian refugees, which has heightened tensions within local communities.
The UNHCR's criticism particularly targeted directives issued by the Governor of the North, which were enforced by twelve municipalities. These directives included:
- Restrictions on the movement of refugees using unlicensed vehicles and motorcycles.
- Curfews.
- Notices from municipalities to vacate properties, particularly in the Al-Waha compound and surrounding areas.
Citing these issues, the UNHCR declared its readiness, along with partner organizations, to engage with the governor and the Interior Ministry to address these challenges. The letter emphasized that measures such as mass forced evictions contradict human rights.
Upon receiving the letter, Minister Mawlawi briefed Prime Minister Najib Mikati, leading to a unified Lebanese response. Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib summoned the UNHCR representative, Ivo Freijsen, and conveyed the following points:
- The letter should be withdrawn and considered null and void.
- The importance of respecting proper communication protocols with relevant Lebanese ministries and agencies, without overstepping the legal authority of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants as the mandatory channel for all UNHCR communications.
- Non-interference in Lebanon's sovereign powers, and adherence to Lebanese laws by all residents and organizations within the country.
- Compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the General Directorate of General Security.
- Lebanon's insistence on receiving full data on refugees from the UNHCR.
The Lebanese stance was unequivocal, indicating that continued overreach by the UNHCR would force Lebanon to reconsider its cooperation with the organization.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Measures
Policies
Lebanon
UNHCR
Refugee
Syrian
Management
