UNHCR withdraws refugee-related letter sent to Lebanese Interior Ministry

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has withdrawn a letter it sent to Lebanon's Ministry of Interior and Municipalities on May 17, 2024, at the request of the Foreign Affairs Minister.



In a statement, the UNHCR explained that the letter, sent last week, followed standard procedures with relevant government counterparts and aligned with the agency's responsibilities when addressing issues concerning vulnerable groups in Lebanon, including refugees.



The UNHCR reiterated its commitment to being a supportive and transparent partner in Lebanon.



"We will continue to advocate for increased assistance to Lebanon and mobilize the necessary resources to meet the urgent needs of the most vulnerable groups," the statement said.



The agency also stressed the importance of the international community prioritizing durable solutions for refugees to alleviate pressures in Lebanon. This includes creating more favorable conditions in Syria to facilitate the refugees' return.



Additionally, the UNHCR renewed its commitment to constructive cooperation with the Lebanese government.