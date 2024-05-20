Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR

Lebanon News
2024-05-20 | 05:52
Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR
Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR

The caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib summoned Ivo Freijsen, the UNHCR representative in Lebanon, to convey Lebanon's rejection of the message from the UN agency to the Interior Ministry, deeming it void. 

Bou Habib emphasized the importance of adhering to proper communication protocols with Lebanese ministries and agencies. 

He stressed that the UNHCR should not interfere with Lebanon's sovereign powers and must comply with Lebanese laws applicable to all residents, including individuals and organizations, which are in line with international regulations.

Furthermore, Bou Habib urged the UNHCR to hand over the complete refugee data to the General Directorate of General Security by the end of this month. 

He warned that failure to comply and continued overstepping of bounds could force the ministry to reconsider its relationship with the UNHCR, following the example of measures taken by other countries in response to similar overreaches by the agency.

