News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR
Lebanon News
2024-05-20 | 05:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR
The caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib summoned Ivo Freijsen, the UNHCR representative in Lebanon, to convey Lebanon's rejection of the message from the UN agency to the Interior Ministry, deeming it void.
Bou Habib emphasized the importance of adhering to proper communication protocols with Lebanese ministries and agencies.
He stressed that the UNHCR should not interfere with Lebanon's sovereign powers and must comply with Lebanese laws applicable to all residents, including individuals and organizations, which are in line with international regulations.
Furthermore, Bou Habib urged the UNHCR to hand over the complete refugee data to the General Directorate of General Security by the end of this month.
He warned that failure to comply and continued overstepping of bounds could force the ministry to reconsider its relationship with the UNHCR, following the example of measures taken by other countries in response to similar overreaches by the agency.
Lebanon News
Bou Habib
Refugee
Data
UNHCR
Message
Hezbollah mourns Raisi, describes him as 'protector of resistance movements'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15
Updates on UNHCR Discussions: Accessing Syrian Refugee Data in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15
Updates on UNHCR Discussions: Accessing Syrian Refugee Data in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12
UNHCR chief: Sudanese refugees may head to Europe if aid not provided
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12
UNHCR chief: Sudanese refugees may head to Europe if aid not provided
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:44
Hezbollah mourns Raisi, describes him as 'protector of resistance movements'
Lebanon News
03:44
Hezbollah mourns Raisi, describes him as 'protector of resistance movements'
0
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
0
Lebanon News
15:12
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
Lebanon News
15:12
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Gambit' of the sea: Inside Lebanon's illegal migration networks
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Gambit' of the sea: Inside Lebanon's illegal migration networks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-08
US pauses shipment of weapons to Israel to prevent Rafah invasion
World News
2024-05-08
US pauses shipment of weapons to Israel to prevent Rafah invasion
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-14
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Airstrike hits three-story building in Aadchit
Lebanon News
2024-02-14
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Airstrike hits three-story building in Aadchit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:12
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
Lebanon News
15:12
Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA
2
Middle East News
11:02
Iranian Official to Reuters: President Raisi and Foreign Minister's lives in danger following helicopter accident
Middle East News
11:02
Iranian Official to Reuters: President Raisi and Foreign Minister's lives in danger following helicopter accident
3
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
4
Middle East News
15:46
Precise location of President Raisi's helicopter determined, reports IRGC
Middle East News
15:46
Precise location of President Raisi's helicopter determined, reports IRGC
5
Middle East News
12:05
Iranian affairs researcher tells Al-Hadath: Israeli bases near Raisi's emergency landing site
Middle East News
12:05
Iranian affairs researcher tells Al-Hadath: Israeli bases near Raisi's emergency landing site
6
Middle East News
14:38
Update: Iranian Red Crescent contradicts government media on President Raisi's helicopter wreckage
Middle East News
14:38
Update: Iranian Red Crescent contradicts government media on President Raisi's helicopter wreckage
7
World News
14:54
Here are some reactions to the crash of Iran's president's helicopter: Reuters
World News
14:54
Here are some reactions to the crash of Iran's president's helicopter: Reuters
8
Middle East News
10:35
IRNA: Foreign Minister and several officials were in the helicopter with Iranian President
Middle East News
10:35
IRNA: Foreign Minister and several officials were in the helicopter with Iranian President
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More