Hezbollah mourns Raisi, describes him as 'protector of resistance movements'

The Tehran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah mourned on Monday the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and the Iranian officials who were killed in the helicopter crash on Sunday in the northwest of the Islamic Republic, saying he was "a protector of resistance movements."



In a statement, the party said, "Hezbollah in Lebanon extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies for their loss," adding, "We have known the martyr President Raisi closely for a long time. He was a great brother to us, a strong supporter, and a staunch defender of our causes and the causes of the nation, foremost among them Jerusalem and Palestine, and a protector of resistance movements."



AFP