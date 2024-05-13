Amid the current developments in the region, the Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stated that the [opened] fronts in the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria are additional fronts that "support" Gaza in its conflict.



In a speech on Monday, he indicated that the developments currently happening in Gaza and the "continued resilience" have placed the world before the reality that there are events in the region that could lead to a regional war.



"The world is responsible for finding a solution," he added.



He also noted, "If we want to evaluate the current battle's results, we must listen to what the [Israeli] media says about the failure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his army."



He emphasized that in the eighth month of the Gaza war, there is consensus that Israel failed to achieve the war's objectives.



He said, "The real achievement is that Israel, backed by the West, is incapable of regaining its captives or achieving victory. One of the most important outcomes is that this entity admits it has not achieved victory, and 70 percent of Israelis demand the resignation of the Chief of Staff."



"The issue is not limited to Israeli failure in achieving objectives but to further strategic losses," he added.



He affirmed, "We believe that the [Israeli] enemy has two choices: either go back to relying on the 'mediators' strategy,' which would indicate their defeat, or persist with the attrition. The Al-Aqsa Flood exposed the West's lies and deception."



He considered that what happened at the United Nations and international courts "confirms American support for Israel and its unchanged position."



The leader of Hezbollah confirmed that Lebanon's front still supports Gaza, and this is a crucial and settled issue, acknowledged by both the American and the French sides.



In his speech, he mentioned that everyone agrees on dealing with the Syrian refugee crisis.



He also noted that the upcoming parliamentary session on Wednesday provides a chance to propose practical solutions for this issue.



He emphasized the necessity of initiating contact with the Syrian state regarding the refugee issue, stating the importance of creating a Lebanese delegation to visit countries blocking the return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon to Syria.



He stated that this delegation should advocate for the repeal of the Caesar Act and the lifting of sanctions on Syria.



Furthermore, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah mentioned that to pressure the US and Europe on the Syrian refugee issue, one solution is to facilitate their departure by opening up sea routes and allowing them to leave on fit ships.



In another context, he said, "Today, they want Syria to fall under American control, but it has prevailed [...] Despite the siege and difficult conditions, Syria remains steadfast and firm in its stance on the Palestinian cause."