Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm

Lebanon News
2024-01-08 | 06:08
0min
LBCI sources confirmed that a Hezbollah field official was martyred in the Israeli raid on a four-wheel-drive vehicle in Kherbet Selm.
 

