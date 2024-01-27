Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering

Lebanon News
2024-01-27 | 04:23
High views
Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering
2min
Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering

The Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority - Vehicle Registration Department has announced in a statement the reception of citizens during the next two weeks at the main center in Dekwaneh.

The purpose is to complete the following new services: releasing reservations and liens on public tourist cars, issuing a replacement driving license for lost public cars, and a social security form.

This is in addition to previously announced services, according to the following schedule:

A - At the main center in Dekwaneh:

Tuesdays, January 30, and February 6, 2024

Wednesdays, January 31, and February 7, 2024

Appointments can be made in advance on the authority's website. The appointment platform will open on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 5:00 PM.

Thursday, February 1, is for citizens with new cars/motorcycles or driving licenses ending with numbers 3/4/5, and Thursday, February 8, is for those ending with numbers 6/7/8/9. 

This is without needing an appointment, and individuals must personally attend without representatives.

B - In other departments (Zahle, Sidon, Nabatieh, and Tripoli), work will continue according to the following schedule:

Tuesdays for cars/driving licenses ending with numbers 0, 1, 2, 3

Wednesdays for cars/driving licenses ending with numbers 4, 5, 6

Thursdays for cars/driving licenses ending with numbers 7, 8, 9

The authority also reminds citizens to check the services currently provided on its website https://tmo.gov.lb/web/panel/announcements and the required documents for each service on the page https://tmo.gov.lb/web/panel/info.

Additionally, the authority will announce the availability of new services in the coming weeks.
 

