Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-04-23 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has announced the launch of new electronic services for the Consumer Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Economy and Trade. 
 
This project falls within the "National Strategy for Digital Transformation towards E-Government," supported by the United Nations Development Programme and the Lebanese Recovery Fund in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Trade.
 
Mikati emphasized that the digital transformation initiative has become a top priority for the government, as it represents a cornerstone in the journey of progress and is organically linked to the reform and recovery plan. 
 
He explained that the initiative focuses on fully digitizing services within the Consumer Protection Directorate, one of the largest directorates of the Ministry of Economy, providing nineteen services to companies, institutions, and consumers.
 
He noted that this step represents a fundamental move towards the implementation of a pure e-government.
 
Mikati stated, "As a result, citizens from the South, North, Bekaa, and all over Lebanon can avail services without the hassle of visiting ministries."
 
Amin Salam, Minister of Economy and Trade in the caretaker government, expressed concern over Lebanon's delay in implementing digital transformation. He stressed the importance of starting the program with the Consumer Protection Directorate, which is primarily concerned with Lebanese citizens, institutions, and traders.
 
He emphasized that the initiative will serve as a significant lever for supporting economic activity, including support for institutions and companies.
 
Mohammad Abou Haidar, Director-General of the Ministry of Economy, stated, "This dream began with a step through a unified platform that we launched before the Beirut port explosion, to facilitate the provision of services to citizens and companies alike, reduce bureaucracy, invest time and effort in the right place, and minimize congestion for visitors to ministry departments."
 

Lebanon News

Mikati

Lebanon

Trade

Economy

E-Service

LBCI Next
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan: We want national partnership in all major entitlements, including presidency
Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-14

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati plans emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-30

Mikati condemns the 'targeting' of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan: We want national partnership in all major entitlements, including presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-19

Samir Geagea warns of prolonged Syrian crisis impact

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson: As long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas' political bureau in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-18

Israeli drone targets house near martyr's funeral in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:34

Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli media: Prominent Hezbollah air defense member killed in Aadloun raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:57

GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Israeli drone targets car near Aadloun and Kharayeb intersection

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Hezbollah member killed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, AFP source says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16

Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More