Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has announced the launch of new electronic services for the Consumer Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Economy and Trade.

This project falls within the "National Strategy for Digital Transformation towards E-Government," supported by the United Nations Development Programme and the Lebanese Recovery Fund in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Trade.

Mikati emphasized that the digital transformation initiative has become a top priority for the government, as it represents a cornerstone in the journey of progress and is organically linked to the reform and recovery plan.

He explained that the initiative focuses on fully digitizing services within the Consumer Protection Directorate, one of the largest directorates of the Ministry of Economy, providing nineteen services to companies, institutions, and consumers.

He noted that this step represents a fundamental move towards the implementation of a pure e-government.

Mikati stated, "As a result, citizens from the South, North, Bekaa, and all over Lebanon can avail services without the hassle of visiting ministries."

Amin Salam, Minister of Economy and Trade in the caretaker government, expressed concern over Lebanon's delay in implementing digital transformation. He stressed the importance of starting the program with the Consumer Protection Directorate, which is primarily concerned with Lebanese citizens, institutions, and traders.

He emphasized that the initiative will serve as a significant lever for supporting economic activity, including support for institutions and companies.

Mohammad Abou Haidar, Director-General of the Ministry of Economy, stated, "This dream began with a step through a unified platform that we launched before the Beirut port explosion, to facilitate the provision of services to citizens and companies alike, reduce bureaucracy, invest time and effort in the right place, and minimize congestion for visitors to ministry departments."