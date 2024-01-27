Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack

Lebanon News
2024-01-27 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack

Hezbollah announced on Saturday a successful targeted strike on the Khirbet Maar base, employing advanced missile weaponry and achieving a direct hit.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Khirbet Maar

Base

Strike

Missile

Attack

Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:46

UK 'temporarily pauses' future funding for UNRWA in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

Crew extinguishes blaze on tanker hit by missile in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Middle East News
07:20

Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:16

OpenAI launches new embedding models, GPT Turbo updates

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-12

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Hamas Health Ministry: Gaza’s death toll rises to 26,257 since Oct 7

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

The Lone Star State: Texas's Struggle for Independence and Current Political Challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:20

Implications of the US-Led Coalition's Withdrawal from Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Shiite duo's perspective: Assessing the Quintet meeting's impact on presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More