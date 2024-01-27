Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem

The Vice President of the Federal Intelligence Service, Ole Diehl, attended Beirut about two weeks ago for one night to meet with Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem.



He was accompanied by the director of the German Intelligence station in Beirut, and the meeting took place without any interaction with Lebanese officials.



In this context, sources indicated to "Al-Akhbar" that the discussions in the meeting did not lead to any serious results, and the Germans were unable to persuade the resistance to cease its operations or to promote the idea of "front separation."



In addition, sources from both sides stated that Sheikh Qassem affirmed the resistance's decision and its ability to defeat the enemy if it expanded its aggression.



He refused to engage in any discussion of ideas before stopping the war on Gaza.



Qassem urged Germany to exert pressure on Israel to halt its aggression without explaining to the Germans "what the details of the idea of stopping the war mean for Hezbollah," or "what Hezbollah accept in Palestine stop its operations."