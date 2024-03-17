Traffic Management Authority: Extending vehicle registration department working days to four

2024-03-17 | 05:24
Traffic Management Authority: Extending vehicle registration department working days to four
Traffic Management Authority: Extending vehicle registration department working days to four

Lebanon's Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority announced in a statement, "To facilitate citizens' transactions and provide services more efficiently, the main center in Dekwaneh will increase working days.

Starting from March 18, 2024, the department will offer services four days a week instead of three as follows:

-Mondays will handle transactions for owners of used and imported car showrooms.

-The official closing day on Monday, March 25, 2024, will be replaced by Friday, March 22, 2024.

-The official closing day, Monday, April 1, 2024, will be replaced by Friday, April 5, 2024.

Transactions that have already started but not yet completed will be processed starting from twelve o'clock on:

• Monday, March 18: for new cars and motorcycles with chassis numbers ending in 3/2/1/0.

• Friday, March 22: for new cars and motorcycles with chassis numbers ending in 6/5/4.

• Friday, April 5: for new cars and motorcycles with chassis numbers ending in 9/8/7.

In other departments (Zahle, Sidon, Nabatieh, and Tripoli), work will continue as usual:

-Tuesdays for cars/driving licenses ending in chassis numbers: 3/2/1/0.

-Wednesdays for cars/driving licenses ending in chassis numbers: 6/5/4.

Thursdays for cars/driving licenses ending in chassis numbers: 9/8/7.

Note that the department will announce the availability of new services in the coming weeks."
 

