Michel Helou to LBCI: Advocating opposition unification for constitutional respect

The Secretary-General of the National Bloc, Michel Helou, emphasized the necessity of agreement and unification of the opposition to protect institutions and respect the constitution and clarified that being outside agreements does not mean being outside politics, as change requires clarity in policy.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out the need to exert pressure on the government to regain its role, saying, "There is a serious opposition in the country that needs to be engaged with."



Regarding the budget, Helou considered that "the budget is a budget that weakens the state and suffocates the citizen because there is no specific vision or targeted investments, and reforms should begin with freeing the exchange rate and reforming the banks."