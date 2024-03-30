Venezuelan opposition leader urges international community to pressure Caracas on elections

World News
2024-03-30 | 02:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Venezuelan opposition leader urges international community to pressure Caracas on elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Venezuelan opposition leader urges international community to pressure Caracas on elections

Maria Corina Machado, the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, calls on the international community to pressure President Nicolás Maduro's government to allow her coalition's chosen candidate to participate in the presidential elections scheduled for July.

The 56-year-old politician expressed gratitude to Colombia and Brazil for joining the United States and France despite their traditional alliance with Caracas and expressed concern over the exclusion of candidate Corina Yoris.

Maria Corina Machado wrote on the X platform, ''They once again affirm that our struggle is just and democratic.''

She added, ''I call on democratic leaders worldwide to join the efforts of heads of state and governments in urging the Maduro regime to allow Corina Yoris to register as a candidate in the presidential elections.''

AFP

World News

Venezuela

Caracas

Elections

President

Democracy

International Community

LBCI Next
Malaysia arrests three suspected of supplying Israeli man with firearms
Polish PM warns that Europe has entered a 'pre-war era'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-25

Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
World News
2024-03-24

Senegal begins voting in delayed presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-18

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

China congratulates Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:59

Massive fire breaks out in Indonesian ammunition storage facility

LBCI
World News
07:22

Several people being held hostage in Dutch town

LBCI
World News
06:24

Tajikistan: Migrants fleeing Russia after concert hall attack

LBCI
World News
06:18

Indian Navy rescues Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by pirates

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
06:18

Indian Navy rescues Iranian fishing vessel hijacked by pirates

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

Civil Defense recovers a seventh body from collapsed building in Mansourieh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More