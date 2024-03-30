Venezuelan opposition leader urges international community to pressure Caracas on elections

Maria Corina Machado, the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, calls on the international community to pressure President Nicolás Maduro's government to allow her coalition's chosen candidate to participate in the presidential elections scheduled for July.



The 56-year-old politician expressed gratitude to Colombia and Brazil for joining the United States and France despite their traditional alliance with Caracas and expressed concern over the exclusion of candidate Corina Yoris.



Maria Corina Machado wrote on the X platform, ''They once again affirm that our struggle is just and democratic.''



She added, ''I call on democratic leaders worldwide to join the efforts of heads of state and governments in urging the Maduro regime to allow Corina Yoris to register as a candidate in the presidential elections.''



AFP