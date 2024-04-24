Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Under the title of “calling the government for Implementing international resolutions protecting Lebanon," and in order to prevent security deterioration and escalating killings amid border lawlessness, the Lebanese Forces invited opposition forces to a comprehensive meeting on Saturday.



Some interpreted the invitation as the launch of a new opposition front, while others saw it within the framework of dialogue to discuss problems and find solutions.



Sources from the Lebanese Forces confirmed to LBCI that the meeting does not aim to establish an opposition front. The invitation was prompted by developments in the southern field and fears of the war's expansion. The meeting is expected to urge the Lebanese government to implement international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701.



Regarding attendance, the Kataeb Party, which has been working to unify opposition forces for months, confirmed its participation in the meeting, considering it a dialogue session only.



The Tajadod Bloc also confirmed to LBCI its participation, aligning with the meeting's principles.

As for the Change MPs, their positions vary.

Some received the invitation a day before its announcement, while others received it earlier.

Those confirmed to attend include Marc Daou, Michel Doueihi, and Waddah Sadeq, while others will not attend despite agreeing with its agenda.



Those who did not receive any invitation include MPs Halima Qaaqour and Elias Jaradeh.