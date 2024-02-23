News
US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-02-23 | 07:32
US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire
MP Michel Moawad received US Ambassador Lisa Johnson in his office in Baabda on a courtesy visit.
They discussed the latest Lebanese and regional developments, especially the ongoing war in the South.
Moawad emphasized the priority of avoiding slipping into a comprehensive war in Lebanon by effectively implementing Resolution 1701 on both sides of the borders.
He called for the deployment of the army exclusively with UNIFIL forces in southern Litani, paving the way for demarcating the land borders and implementing Resolutions 1559 and 1680, and the necessity of obliging Israel to implement Resolution 1701.
He said, "This will restore the sovereignty of the state over its territories and establish sustainable stability on the southern borders, protecting Lebanon and the Lebanese and avoiding further bloodshed, destruction, and division."
Moreover, Moawad demanded intensifying US and international pressure to stop the tragedy of killing civilians and destroying Gaza and to restore the track of negotiations for a two-state solution, which is the key to fair and comprehensive peace in the region.
He said that protecting Lebanon lies in restoring order to state institutions by electing a president of the republic who restores respect for the state, its sovereignty, and its institutions.
In addition, he emphasized the importance of forming a rescue government tasked with initiating a serious, effective, and fair reform process to address the entrenched crises and problems suffered by the Lebanese people.
Moawad praised the efforts of the Quintet countries on this file, affirming the opposition forces' adherence to their position regarding the presidential intersection with former Minister Jihad Azour.
This is despite the insistence of the other side on imposing its candidate against the will of the majority of the Lebanese and the forces represented in the parliament.
He considered that the solution lies in pressuring for the implementation of the constitution and putting an end to the approach of dominance and obstruction by calling for an open electoral session with consecutive rounds leading to the election of a president.
The participants also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, especially US aid to the army, how to protect and enhance it, and the development programs funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
These programs play a fundamental role in standing by the Lebanese people amidst Lebanon's economic, financial, and social crisis.
Lebanon News
Michel Moawad
Lisa Johnson
MP
United States
Ambassador
Resolution 1701
Gaza
Ceasefire
President
Election
Candidate
Lebanon
