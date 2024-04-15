Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

2024-04-15 | 02:34
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
2min
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

A delegation representing opposition forces, including Michel Moawad from the Renewal Bloc, Nadim Gemayel from the Kataeb Bloc, Georges Adwan from the Strong Republic Bloc, and Mark Daou and Waddah Sadek from the Alliance for Change Bloc, departed for Washington.

During the coming week, the delegation will hold several meetings at the White House, the State Department, the Treasury Department, Congress, think tanks, the International Monetary Fund, and with various Lebanese-American groups to convey the opposition's perspective on several issues.

These include the situation in southern Lebanon and Gaza amid the threat of escalation, the presidential elections, and the Syrian refugees issue.

The delegation will also hold a series of meetings related to the financial and economic situation and the associated reforms.

The delegation will begin the visit with a meeting with former Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, followed by a dinner invitation hosted by Lebanese-American Congressman and Chairman of the US-Lebanon Parliamentary Friendship Committee Darin LaHood.

