Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
Lebanon News
2024-04-15 | 02:34
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
A delegation representing opposition forces, including Michel Moawad from the Renewal Bloc, Nadim Gemayel from the Kataeb Bloc, Georges Adwan from the Strong Republic Bloc, and Mark Daou and Waddah Sadek from the Alliance for Change Bloc, departed for Washington.
During the coming week, the delegation will hold several meetings at the White House, the State Department, the Treasury Department, Congress, think tanks, the International Monetary Fund, and with various Lebanese-American groups to convey the opposition's perspective on several issues.
These include the situation in southern Lebanon and Gaza amid the threat of escalation, the presidential elections, and the Syrian refugees issue.
The delegation will also hold a series of meetings related to the financial and economic situation and the associated reforms.
The delegation will begin the visit with a meeting with former Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, followed by a dinner invitation hosted by Lebanese-American Congressman and Chairman of the US-Lebanon Parliamentary Friendship Committee Darin LaHood.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Delegation
Washington
White House
Syrian Refugees
Presidential Elections
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack
Previous
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Lebanon's parliamentary delegation in Brussels rejects endless influx of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Netanyahu cancels delegation to Washington after UN vote on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Netanyahu cancels delegation to Washington after UN vote on Gaza
Press Highlights
2024-03-14
From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war
Press Highlights
2024-03-14
From standstill to stalemate: Lebanon's presidential elections 'stalled' in the shadows of Gaza war
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack
Lebanon News
03:57
Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:57
Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:41
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Lebanon News
03:41
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Highlights Key Takeaways from Tehran's Response to Israeli Attack
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Emirates Airlines cancels some flights after Iranian attack on Israel
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Emirates Airlines cancels some flights after Iranian attack on Israel
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Iran's "True Promise" Operation Targets Israel: A Costly Response
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Iran's "True Promise" Operation Targets Israel: A Costly Response
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike
Middle East News
03:06
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies
Middle East News
03:06
Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies
Lebanon News
02:34
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
Lebanon News
02:34
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
Lebanon News
03:41
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Lebanon News
03:41
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Middle East News
07:51
Iran warns its neighbors 72 hours before attacking Israel
Middle East News
07:51
Iran warns its neighbors 72 hours before attacking Israel
