Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.



Abdollahian's accompanying delegation and the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, were also present.



During the meeting, they discussed the region's latest political and security developments, especially in the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon, and the rest of the fronts of the resistance axis.



Discussions were held regarding the near future of the situation in Lebanon and the region.



