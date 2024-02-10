News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges
Lebanon News
2024-02-10 | 02:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges
The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Abdollahian's accompanying delegation and the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, were also present.
During the meeting, they discussed the region's latest political and security developments, especially in the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon, and the rest of the fronts of the resistance axis.
Discussions were held regarding the near future of the situation in Lebanon and the region.
Lebanon News
Hassan Nasrallah
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Hezbollah
Iran
Mojtaba Amani
Next
Abdel Salam Moussa to LBCI: Let's wait for Hariri and all in good time
Walid Joumblatt's diplomatic visit to Russia: Shifting focus amidst regional turmoil
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce
Press Highlights
2023-11-25
Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce
0
World News
2023-11-21
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
World News
2023-11-21
White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
2023-11-14
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:48
Iranian Foreign Minister's Beirut visit signals commitment to regional crisis solutions
News Bulletin Reports
14:48
Iranian Foreign Minister's Beirut visit signals commitment to regional crisis solutions
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:42
Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict
News Bulletin Reports
14:42
Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others
Lebanon News
07:39
Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others
0
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-06
Former Real Madrid winger Asensio joins PSG
Sports News
2023-07-06
Former Real Madrid winger Asensio joins PSG
0
World News
2023-08-20
Widening Canada fires amid ongoing evacuations
World News
2023-08-20
Widening Canada fires amid ongoing evacuations
0
World News
2023-10-05
Bangladesh receives first shipment of Russian uranium for its nuclear power plant
World News
2023-10-05
Bangladesh receives first shipment of Russian uranium for its nuclear power plant
0
World News
2023-08-03
Germany rules out sending long-range missiles to Ukraine
World News
2023-08-03
Germany rules out sending long-range missiles to Ukraine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli drone targets car in Jadra, north of Sidon, injures motorcyclist
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli drone targets car in Jadra, north of Sidon, injures motorcyclist
2
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
00:33
Walid Joumblatt's diplomatic visit to Russia: Shifting focus amidst regional turmoil
Press Highlights
00:33
Walid Joumblatt's diplomatic visit to Russia: Shifting focus amidst regional turmoil
4
Lebanon News
07:39
Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others
Lebanon News
07:39
Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others
5
Lebanon News
02:53
Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges
Lebanon News
02:53
Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges
6
Lebanon News
05:30
Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector
Lebanon News
05:30
Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50
Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50
Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah
8
Lebanon News
04:41
Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers
Lebanon News
04:41
Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More