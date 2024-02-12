Gemayel: Lebanon is a country of freedom, and Hezbollah is harming the essence of its existence

MP Sami Gemayel, Kataeb Party leader, expressed concerns over Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon, citing its use of violence in politics and its ideological ties abroad.



Gemayel emphasized that Lebanon cannot allow Hezbollah to dictate its fate, draw boundaries, and lead the country into wars, undermining its essence and sovereignty.



Speaking during the annual meeting of the Students' Affairs Department at the party's headquarters in Bekfaya, Gemayel clarified that his remarks were not aimed at advocating for the country's division but rather for its inclusivity, where all citizens can live freely and with dignity.



He reminded the audience of the sacrifices made by martyrs defending Lebanon's cause and stressed that Kataeb's struggle is for freedom in Lebanon.



Gemayel highlighted the Kataeb's role in preserving Lebanon and called for a historical moment for the party to work towards rescuing the country. He underlined the party's commitment to Lebanon's cause above all else, sacrificing personal interests for the nation's sake.



He asserted that the ongoing battle is about shaping public opinion, which will echo the party's stance in the near future, as witnessed in the past.



Regarding Lebanon's unique stance as an island of freedom amidst regional challenges, Gemayel emphasized its diverse society's right to maintain freedom and dignity. He emphasized Lebanon's role as a homeland for 18 sects seeking to preserve their liberty and dignity, participate in political life, form parties, and engage in national work.



Gemayel stressed that no country can thrive with an illegal armed group serving foreign interests, as is the case with Hezbollah today. He highlighted the primary task of liberating the country's decision-making from the influence of this armed group, followed by a correction of the institutional work to avoid political, financial, or economic deadlocks at every turn.