The general media coordinator of the Future Movement, Abdel Salam Moussa, believed that today's situation is entirely different from when President Saad Hariri announced his political disengagement.



He explained that Hariri's visit to Lebanon next week coincides with a Saudi-Iranian agreement, a rearrangement of the Arab house, and a regional settlement that will mature in the coming months, in addition to the Quintet Committee and internal efforts seeking an internal settlement.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Moussa said: "Let us wait for Hariri; all in good time." He affirmed that the supporters of the Future Movement are "coming down" on February 14 to say that they are continuing with Hariri until the last breath.



He pointed out that Prime Minister Hariri misses the people, and his residence will be open to everyone on February 14.



The general media coordinator of the Future Movement considered that the discussion should focus on why Hariri suspended political work, explaining that they "blamed him along with the ruling system, so he decided to step aside."



Moussa also noted that Hariri, as a Lebanese citizen, has the right to visit Lebanon whenever he wants.



In addition, he said, "Hariri's meetings are his alone, and if there is anything new to say, it is only up to him."