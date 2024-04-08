Iranian military leader Mohammad Reza Zahedi killed in Syria was on Hezbollah’s top council

Lebanon News
2024-04-08 | 10:40
High views
Iranian military leader Mohammad Reza Zahedi killed in Syria was on Hezbollah's top council
2min
Iranian military leader Mohammad Reza Zahedi killed in Syria was on Hezbollah’s top council

An Iranian general killed in a strike in Syria’s capital was a member of Hezbollah’s Shura Council, the powerful Lebanese group’s decision-making body, a source close to the movement said.

The April 1 air strike leveled the Iranian embassy’s consular annex in Damascus, killing seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members, including two generals.

One of them was Mohammad-Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in the Quds Force, the IRGC’s foreign operations arm.

Zahedi was the only non-Lebanese on Hezbollah’s eight-member Shura Council, the equivalent of the powerful Shia Muslim movement’s political bureau, led by secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, the source said, requesting anonymity because the matter is sensitive.

Nasrallah was set to speak on Monday to pay homage to Zahedi and his colleagues killed in the strike, which Tehran and Damascus have blamed on Israel.

In a previous speech, Nasrallah said his group “owed a lot” to the senior Iranian official.

Zahedi, 63, had held a succession of commands in an IRGC career spanning more than 40 years, and was the most important Iranian military official killed since a United States missile strike at Baghdad airport in 2020 killed General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force.

Tehran has promised to respond to the strike, which killed 16 people including two civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitor of Syria’s years-long civil war.



AFP

Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
LBCI Previous

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-06

Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-01

British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials

LBCI
World News
2024-02-23

Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

