Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah commented on recent events concerning the presence of military advisors at the Iranian consulate in Damascus, labeling the targeting of these advisors by Israel as one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years.



Nasrallah highlighted two significant aspects of the attack: the violation of Iranian territory, which he sees as an assault on Iran itself, and the unprecedented level of the assassination, given the position of the targeted advisor, General Zahedi, who oversaw Iranian advisors in Lebanon and Syria.



Speaking at a commemorative event for the martyrs of the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Nasrallah emphasized the historical presence of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon since 1982, following Israel's invasion of Lebanon.



He indicated that "Israel's targeting of the IRGC advisors stems from its understanding of their role in the region, particularly in the aftermath of the Syrian conflict."



Regarding the southern front, Nasrallah addressed Israel's perception of Hezbollah's actions, asserting that "the downing of the Hermes 900 drone crossed red lines," challenging Israel's assumptions about Hezbollah's capabilities in air defense.



Regarding the kidnapping incident on Sunday involving Pascal Sleiman, the coordinator of the Lebanese Forces in Byblos, Nasrallah condemned the accusations leveled against Hezbollah, labeling them as rooted in hidden animosities.



He characterized the incident as a significant embarrassment for both the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb party, considering it a lesson for all Lebanese, especially Christians.