Saydet el Jabal: Lebanese authorities' negligence of duty in face of Hezbollah-Iran influence

Lebanon News
2024-03-11 | 08:10
2min
Saydet el Jabal: Lebanese authorities' negligence of duty in face of Hezbollah-Iran influence

Saydet el Jabal accused the Lebanese authorities, specifically the heads of the parliament and the cabinet, of putting the Lebanese people, especially those in the South, in the middle of the storm of killing, destruction, and displacement. 
 
Considering this blatant abandonment of their primary duty to defend the security and interests of the Lebanese people is done through their full and overt support for the Hezbollah-Iran militia in its declared and ongoing war, solely to support Gaza as if these presidents represent only Iranian and other interests, not Lebanese ones.

Following the weekly meeting, Saydet el Jabal asked, "By what legitimate authority does Hezbollah grant itself the right to make decisions regarding war and peace, putting all of Lebanon and the Lebanese people at risk of death and destruction?''

Adding,  ''Isn't this decision supposed to be made by the Lebanese parliament and government? Where are these presidents, ministers, and deputies in all that is happening?"

The attendees viewed that Hezbollah, through this declared war, has revealed its allegiance and service to the interests of Iranian occupation and its strategy in the region, noting that Lebanon and the Lebanese people are the ones paying the price for this decision with their blood and properties.

The meeting emphasized that the parliamentary opposition's verbal opposition does not absolve them of the responsibility of procrastinating in finding solutions. 

It stressed that these MPs must be committed in action, not just in words, to implementing the constitution and demanding that the complicit government fulfill its full responsibilities towards all Lebanese.

Saydet el Jabal meeting continued, "They should directly communicate with Arab and international decision-makers to emphasize the confiscation of Lebanese sovereign decision-making by the Iranian occupation, and urge these decision-makers to actively implement international resolutions, specifically Resolutions 1559, 1680, and 1701."

Download now the LBCI mobile app
