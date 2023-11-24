Sayegh to LBCI: We reject dragging Lebanon into a broader war

Deputy Salim Sayegh expressed on Friday his rejection of dragging Lebanon into a broader war, stating his concern that Israel might exploit the current situation to impose new rules.



Sayegh announced in an interview on the 'Naharkom Said' talk show on LBCI that a Kataeb Party delegation offered condolences to MP Mohammed Raad for the loss of his son.



He then headed to Jbaa to establish bridges of communication between the Lebanese and seek common values, considering it an important message to everyone.



He affirmed that the Palestinian cause is central globally, but Lebanon cannot bear the consequences of the war in Gaza alone.



He emphasized that Lebanon's sovereignty is in a different place, and Hezbollah decides peace and war, emphasizing that Hezbollah must realize the Lebanese desire to remain a supportive front for none.



On another note, he said that the Lebanese army has authority and capability, but what it lacks is political decision-making. The Lebanese side violated Resolution 1701 when it ignited the front in the south, expressing his fear of Lebanon being held responsible for the failure to implement the decision.



He also stated that Lebanon is a platform for freedom of expression, warning that being dragged into war is detrimental to Lebanon, and the Palestinian cause, and there is no benefit in its destruction.



As for the presidential elections, he said that “there is an international movement and local conviction that Lebanon cannot continue in its current situation, and there is a need to elect a president for the republic.'



He emphasized that the Shiite duo must understand that a president cannot be imposed on the Lebanese.



Regarding the issue of the vacuum in the army leadership, he stated that the Kataeb Party supports postponing the retirement of the army commander, praising the stance of Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai.



“The remaining national institutions should not be undermined,” he added.



As for the war in Gaza, he considered that there is a qualitative development in Hamas's discourse and greater rationality, pointing out that the extension of the truce in Gaza is a golden opportunity for Palestinians to move forward more quickly with a political solution.



He emphasized that “now is the time to work for peace."