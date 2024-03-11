Mikati calls for a Cabinet session on March 19

2024-03-11 | 11:20
Mikati calls for a Cabinet session on March 19
Mikati calls for a Cabinet session on March 19

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has invited for a cabinet session "at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, March 19, with an agenda to be distributed later."

Mikati asked for confirmation of attendance in Lebanon on the date mentioned in preparation for formally issuing the invitation if the quorum is made.

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

Cabinet

Session

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Berri and Le Drian held discussions to find a solution to the presidential crisis
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
