Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman's murder

2024-04-09
Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman&#39;s murder
3min
Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman's murder

A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Following the discovery of Lebanese Forces coordinator in Jbeil Pascal Sleiman's body in Syria, tensions surged in various parts of Lebanon, particularly in areas where Lebanese Forces supporters had initiated road blockades.
 
Protests persisted into the late hours, spreading across multiple areas and witnessing acts of vandalism targeting shops owned by Syrians, such as those in Bourj Hammoud. Additionally, Syrian refugees became targets, as observed in Zouk Mosbeh and Jbeil, coinciding with growing calls for Syrians to leave Lebanon and for an end to security deterioration and criminal activities.

As tensions mounted, communication efforts intensified across different levels, notably between the army and Lebanese Forces leadership, aiming to de-escalate the situation and prevent further escalation.
 
Notably, the army had preemptively taken measures upon news of Sleiman's death, bolstering its presence in tense areas and preventing secondary road blockades. Patrols were dispatched, and checkpoints were established in sensitive areas spanning from Jbeil to Chiyah, Ain el Remmaneh, Dora, Bourj Hammoud, and Sin el Fil.

Sources from the Lebanese Forces informed LBCI that they had instructed their supporters to vacate the streets, initially aiming to pressure for Sleiman's release. Following the revelation of his fate, they urged their supporters to withdraw, reiterating their rejection of any assaults on innocent individuals.

Despite the return of calm to the streets, security and political dialogues persisted. On Tuesday morning, Lebanese Forces MPs Ziad Hawat and Melhem Riachi briefed the Maronite Patriarch on the circumstances surrounding Pascal Sleiman's murder, emphasizing its political nature for the Lebanese Forces and their commitment to ongoing investigations.

Regarding the meeting between the army commander and the Patriarch, it was previously scheduled, but General Joseph Aoun briefed the Patriarch on the investigation details. 

According to information made available to LBCI, the investigation so far has indicated that Pascal Sleiman was not the intended target in the car theft gang's murder. The army commander assured the Patriarch that investigations are ongoing with the detainees to determine if there are other individuals involved in the crime.

