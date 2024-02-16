Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities

In a speech on Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, highlighted that: "The aggression that occurred in Nabatieh and Souaneh is a development that must be highlighted in the current confrontation because it targeted civilians and led to the deaths of many," adding that what happened was deliberate.



He said: "If the Israelis wanted to target the resistance fighters, they could have avoided killing civilians."



He added: "The enemy's goal, through killing civilians, is to pressure the resistance to halt [hostilities] on the front. The response to this should be by continuing the resistance work on the front and escalating it."



Nasrallah also said: "The enemy will pay the price for the blood of civilians by bloodshed."



In the speech, Hezbollah's Secretary-General stated that the resistance has missiles that allow it to target objectives from Qiryat Shemona to Eilat.



He reiterated that the American goal was to prevent the arrival and departure of ships to Palestine. "The response to it should be by insisting on this goal, not by engaging in another battle."



Furthermore, Nasrallah commented that they face two options: resistance or surrender. "The resistance's option is the least costly, and the price of surrender is very high."



He expressed: "If an investigation is opened regarding October 7, the ethical and legal foundation claimed by Netanyahu and Biden, in their insistence on eliminating Hamas, will collapse."



Hezbollah's Secretary-General stressed that the most significant "phenomenon of hypocrisy" the world is witnessing is the "American policy toward what is happening in Gaza."



Hassan Nasrallah said that the United States insists more on the goal of eliminating Hamas than Israel does, adding that "every drop of blood shed is the responsibility of the US administration."



He emphasized that if "the Americans stop supplying Israel with weapons, the Israeli war on Gaza will stop immediately."



Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the main "goal was and will remain to defeat the enemy [...] and to inflict on it the greatest possible losses."



Nasrallah voiced that they do not impose political choices on the Lebanese through weapons, stating that it is for the protection of Lebanon and its people.



He concluded by saying: "The Lebanese land borders have been demarcated and any negotiations will be on the basis of 'Get out of our Lebanese land.'"