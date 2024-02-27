News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Navigating Threats and Diplomacy: Hezbollah's Response and International Mediation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-27 | 10:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Navigating Threats and Diplomacy: Hezbollah's Response and International Mediation
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
What Gallant said, described by informed sources familiar with Hezbollah's position as hollow threats, resembles the threat rhetoric Israel has been using since October 9th, following Hezbollah's entry into confrontation.
These sources outlined the reality of the southern front and the confrontation roadmap, considering that just as the enemy targeted Baalbek, the response came to Mayroun. Consequently, any aggression will face a similar response regardless of its level or nature.
The sources emphasized that whether the Israeli escalation is for intimidation or serious, "Hezbollah deals with Israel as an enemy, and the enemy deceives and kills. It has been and remains in the highest state of readiness to respond."
This is on the military level. Politically and diplomatically, the same sources asserted that the United States officially informed Lebanon that threats from Galant and other Israeli leaders are insignificant and do not reflect the position of the Israeli government but rather come within the framework of domestic marketing.
However, politically and diplomatically, the same sources asserted that the United States has officially informed Lebanon that the threats from Gallant and other Israeli leaders are insignificant and do not reflect the position of the Israeli government. Instead, they come within the framework of internal marketing.
This aligns with what governmental sources revealed to LBCI regarding the international envoys' emphasis on calm and the implementation of Resolution 1701 rather than conveying official Israeli threats and warnings to Lebanon.
Notably, in this context, the round of meetings initiated by the Special Coordinator for the United Nations in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with government officials from the Grand Serail following her visit to Israel.
She emphasized the implementation of Resolution 1701 and called for calm and efforts towards diplomatic solutions.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Next
Echoes of Influence: Israel's Advertising Narrative After Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Two killed in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah's objectives in eastern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Iran's nuclear program: A persistent global concern
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Iran's nuclear program: A persistent global concern
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
De-escalation efforts and implications: Israel's threats and Lebanon's stand
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
De-escalation efforts and implications: Israel's threats and Lebanon's stand
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Decades of conflict: The complex history of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Decades of conflict: The complex history of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
0
World News
2023-06-24
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
World News
2023-06-24
UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur
0
World News
12:31
The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House
World News
12:31
The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House
0
Sports News
2024-02-23
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
2024-02-23
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
3
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
4
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
6
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
7
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More