Navigating Threats and Diplomacy: Hezbollah's Response and International Mediation

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-27 | 10:20
High views
Navigating Threats and Diplomacy: Hezbollah&#39;s Response and International Mediation
2min
Navigating Threats and Diplomacy: Hezbollah's Response and International Mediation

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

What Gallant said, described by informed sources familiar with Hezbollah's position as hollow threats, resembles the threat rhetoric Israel has been using since October 9th, following Hezbollah's entry into confrontation.
 
These sources outlined the reality of the southern front and the confrontation roadmap, considering that just as the enemy targeted Baalbek, the response came to Mayroun. Consequently, any aggression will face a similar response regardless of its level or nature.
 
The sources emphasized that whether the Israeli escalation is for intimidation or serious, "Hezbollah deals with Israel as an enemy, and the enemy deceives and kills. It has been and remains in the highest state of readiness to respond."

This is on the military level. Politically and diplomatically, the same sources asserted that the United States officially informed Lebanon that threats from Galant and other Israeli leaders are insignificant and do not reflect the position of the Israeli government but rather come within the framework of domestic marketing.
 
This aligns with what governmental sources revealed to LBCI regarding the international envoys' emphasis on calm and the implementation of Resolution 1701 rather than conveying official Israeli threats and warnings to Lebanon.
 
Notably, in this context, the round of meetings initiated by the Special Coordinator for the United Nations in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with government officials from the Grand Serail following her visit to Israel. 
 
She emphasized the implementation of Resolution 1701 and called for calm and efforts towards diplomatic solutions.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Echoes of Influence: Israel's Advertising Narrative After Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
