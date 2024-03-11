News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
13
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
Lebanon News
2024-03-11 | 16:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
Preliminary information suggests that four airstrikes were launched: Two near Duris, one in Shmustar, and one in Taraya.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Airstrikes
Duris
Shmustar
Taraya
Next
MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
0
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
0
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
0
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
0
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
0
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:59
Stoltenberg: Sweden joining NATO shows "failure" of Putin to achieve goals of Ukraine war
World News
06:59
Stoltenberg: Sweden joining NATO shows "failure" of Putin to achieve goals of Ukraine war
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
0
World News
2024-03-04
43 countries demand independent investigation into Navalny's death
World News
2024-03-04
43 countries demand independent investigation into Navalny's death
0
World News
2023-08-06
Victims of snake bites in Venezuela suffer from lack of anti-venom
World News
2023-08-06
Victims of snake bites in Venezuela suffer from lack of anti-venom
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
4
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
5
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
7
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
8
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More