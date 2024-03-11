Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya

Lebanon News
2024-03-11 | 16:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya

Preliminary information suggests that four airstrikes were launched: Two near Duris, one in Shmustar, and one in Taraya.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Airstrikes

Duris

Shmustar

Taraya

LBCI Next
MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:10

One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:14

Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:58

Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:10

One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:14

Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:59

Stoltenberg: Sweden joining NATO shows "failure" of Putin to achieve goals of Ukraine war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-29

Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

LBCI
World News
2024-03-04

43 countries demand independent investigation into Navalny's death

LBCI
World News
2023-08-06

Victims of snake bites in Venezuela suffer from lack of anti-venom

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:14

Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:58

Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More