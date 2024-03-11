MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion

Lebanon News
2024-03-11 | 06:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion

MP  Ashraf Baydoun reiterated their support for Sleiman Frangieh as their steadfast candidate and their call for dialogue, saying, "We are open to all political forces, and we dare to say that we cannot elect a president on our own like other parliamentary blocs, and even in peace, we need consensus, so how about in these difficult times?"

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he clarified: "We want our candidate to be chosen through consensus and understanding, especially since we have not put forward a candidate with a Christian sectarian identity."

He recalled Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's calls for dialogue and his readiness to attend consecutive sessions, saying, "If we reach an agreement in the dialogue, let us go to parliament with one candidate, and if we do not agree, let us go to consecutive and open sessions with several candidates."

Baydoun continued: "Because each team is sticking to its candidate, it is a matter of persuasion. Otherwise, we'll go with more than one candidate to parliament, and we will vote for our candidate, and whoever gets the 65 votes, congratulations, but why rush things?"

He added, "Our internal unity guarantees Lebanon's survival; the most important thing is dialogue and consensus, and the Quintet Committee welcomes initiatives."
 

Lebanon News

Ashraf Baydoun

Lebanon

President

Election

Candidate

Parliament

Sleiman Frangieh

LBCI Next
Naval forces of the Lebanese Army rescue a boat of Syrians leaving illegally
Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: I will personally chair dialogue without any preconditions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-07

Quintet Committee Ambassadors stress urgency of presidential election in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-23

Unity in diversity: Quintet principles for Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19

Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Saydet el Jabal: Lebanese authorities' negligence of duty in face of Hezbollah-Iran influence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-10

MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23

Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33

Haaretz newspaper: Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More