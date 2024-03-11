News
MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion
Lebanon News
2024-03-11 | 06:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Ashraf Baydoun to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary and the matter is a matter of persuasion
MP Ashraf Baydoun reiterated their support for Sleiman Frangieh as their steadfast candidate and their call for dialogue, saying, "We are open to all political forces, and we dare to say that we cannot elect a president on our own like other parliamentary blocs, and even in peace, we need consensus, so how about in these difficult times?"
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he clarified: "We want our candidate to be chosen through consensus and understanding, especially since we have not put forward a candidate with a Christian sectarian identity."
He recalled Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's calls for dialogue and his readiness to attend consecutive sessions, saying, "If we reach an agreement in the dialogue, let us go to parliament with one candidate, and if we do not agree, let us go to consecutive and open sessions with several candidates."
Baydoun continued: "Because each team is sticking to its candidate, it is a matter of persuasion. Otherwise, we'll go with more than one candidate to parliament, and we will vote for our candidate, and whoever gets the 65 votes, congratulations, but why rush things?"
He added, "Our internal unity guarantees Lebanon's survival; the most important thing is dialogue and consensus, and the Quintet Committee welcomes initiatives."
Lebanon News
Ashraf Baydoun
Lebanon
President
Election
Candidate
Parliament
Sleiman Frangieh
