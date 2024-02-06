Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details

Lebanon News
2024-02-06 | 09:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut Airport faces &#39;soaring&#39; decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details

Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport recorded a decline in the number of travelers to and from Lebanon during the first month of 2024 compared to the same month in 2023. Additionally, the number of flights decreased by more than 14 percent.

The airport's activity during January 2024 was distributed as follows:

Travelers:
The total number of passengers during the first month of the current year was 450,989 (a decrease of 8.49 percent compared to January 2023). 

The number of arrivals decreased by 5.17 percent, totaling 201,269 passengers, while the number of departures decreased by 10.87 percent, reaching 249,684 passengers. 

The transit passenger count also decreased by approximately 92 percent, with only 36 passengers.

Flight activity:
There was a decline in the number of flights for national, Arab, and foreign airlines using the airport in January 2024, with a decrease of 14.29 percent, totaling 3,848 flights. 

This includes 1,923 arrivals to Lebanon (a decrease of 14.38 percent) and 1,925 departures from Lebanon (a decrease of 14.21 percent).
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Rafic Hariri International Airport

Travelers

Flights

LBCI Next
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-05

Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Mikati condemns Beirut's suburb explosion: A new Israeli crime aimed at dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12

Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14

Najib Mikati urges donor countries to reconsider funding for UNRWA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Geagea calls for action: Addressing obstructionism and restoring Lebanon's institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More