Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
2024-02-06 | 09:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport recorded a decline in the number of travelers to and from Lebanon during the first month of 2024 compared to the same month in 2023. Additionally, the number of flights decreased by more than 14 percent.
The airport's activity during January 2024 was distributed as follows:
Travelers:
The total number of passengers during the first month of the current year was 450,989 (a decrease of 8.49 percent compared to January 2023).
The number of arrivals decreased by 5.17 percent, totaling 201,269 passengers, while the number of departures decreased by 10.87 percent, reaching 249,684 passengers.
The transit passenger count also decreased by approximately 92 percent, with only 36 passengers.
Flight activity:
There was a decline in the number of flights for national, Arab, and foreign airlines using the airport in January 2024, with a decrease of 14.29 percent, totaling 3,848 flights.
This includes 1,923 arrivals to Lebanon (a decrease of 14.38 percent) and 1,925 departures from Lebanon (a decrease of 14.21 percent).
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut
Rafic Hariri International Airport
Travelers
Flights
