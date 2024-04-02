Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza

World News
2024-04-02 | 12:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany demands Israel to conduct &#39;thorough&#39; investigation into relief workers&#39; death in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock demanded on Tuesday that Israel must investigate "quickly and thoroughly" into the death of seven relief workers in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

The minister wrote on the X platform, "Humanitarian workers must be able to carry out their important work safely - around the world as well as in Gaza [...] Incidents like this cannot be allowed to happen."

AFP 
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

Israel

Gaza

Annalena Baerbock

LBCI Next
France seeks UNSC resolution for Gaza truce monitoring
US national security advisor traveling to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17

Israeli President offers 'apology' after relief workers died in strike in Gaza

LBCI
World News
12:02

Canada condemns Israeli strike on Gaza aid workers, demands full probe

LBCI
World News
11:43

UK summons Israeli ambassador over death of aid workers in Gaza, says Foreign Ministry

LBCI
World News
10:34

France condemns Israeli airstrike resulting in the death of relief workers in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:00

White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed seven people working for WCK

LBCI
World News
14:32

Biden stresses the 'necessity of protecting' humanitarian teams in Gaza

LBCI
World News
14:04

The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission

LBCI
World News
13:38

UN urges Israel to let aid workers 'do their job'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-04

Director of IAEA to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

LBCI
World News
12:02

Canada condemns Israeli strike on Gaza aid workers, demands full probe

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-01

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:43

Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01

Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers

LBCI
Middle East News
03:55

Iranian President says attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus 'would not go unanswered'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06

UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More