Appeal for Information: Minor Goes Missing in Ouzai

The Directorate General of the Internal Security Forces, based on the referral of the competent judiciary, circulated on Tuesday a photo of the missing minor, Mohammad Khaled Al-Rayes (born in 2008, Lebanese), who left his residence located in the area of Bir Hassan on February 3, 2024, and has not returned since.

Therefore, the Directorate requested that those who have seen him or have any information about him or his whereabouts to contact the Ouzai Police Station at the following number: 01-450897 to provide any information they may have.